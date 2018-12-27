Father of dead Guatemalan boy heard rumors they could cross

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The father of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody took his son to the border after hearing rumors that parents and their children would be allowed to migrate to United States.

That's according to the boy's stepsister, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, two days after the boy's death.

Authorities say Felipe Gomez Alonzo died at a New Mexico hospital after suffering coughing, vomiting and fever. Another Guatemalan child, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal, died in U.S. custody on Dec. 8. Both deaths are under investigation.

Catarina Gomez Lucas, the boy's 21-year-old stepsister, would not say who spread the rumors or who transported the father and son to the border. They came from a poor community of people who fled Guatemala during that country's civil war.