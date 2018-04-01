Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP
A plane carrying Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. is parked after landing at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain. less
A bus carrying Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. depart from Vnukovo 2 government airport, outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain. less
Two children embrace as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Buses carrying Russian diplomats and their family members who were ordered to leave the U.S. depart from Vnukovo 2 government airport, outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain. less
A plane which carried Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. stay on parking after landing at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain. less
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather as a bus and other vehicles are loaded at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
A bus and other vehicles drive from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Bus passengers hold up a Russian flag as they leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People walk down the driveway from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018, after a bus and other vehicles departed . A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia's embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather to board vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
People gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
A woman takes a group photograph as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the US Administration to leave the country, and their families have left Russia’s embassy and will fly to Moscow. less
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Military cadets walk past the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. less
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, 2nd right, observes as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg speaks as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, centre, loads a sack onto a truck at the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and ordered the closing of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg by Saturday evening in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain. less
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian diplomats who were expelled from the United States and their families have returned to Moscow.
Russian news agencies say they returned on two flights that landed Sunday at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. One carried diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington; aboard the other were diplomats from the New York consulate and Russia's United Nations mission.
The United States last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.
Britain alleges Russian involvement in the March 4 nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. Moscow adamantly denies that and has ordered tit-for-tat expulsions of Western diplomats.