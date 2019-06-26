Ethiopia: 37 killed in another region after coup attempt

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian governor says 37 people were killed in an attack Sunday in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region.

Benishangul-Gumuz borders the Amhara region, where authorities foiled a deadly attempt to oust the regional government on Saturday.

Ashadli Hassen, governor of Benishangul-Gumuz, said Wednesday that the attack on villages in Metakal zone was carried out before dawn Sunday by armed men believed to be followers of the army general who attempted a coup in Amhara.

He said the attackers returned to Amhara after the assault in which 18 others were wounded.

An internet shutdown remains in force following Saturday's violence, which included the assassination of the national army chief by his bodyguard in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's prime minister has ordered a crackdown in which hundreds are believed to be in detention.