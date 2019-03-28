Egyptian cease-fire mediators shuttle between Israel, Gaza

Israeli soldiers sit on top of mobile artillery near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Israeli soldiers sit on top of mobile artillery near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Photo: Tsafrir Abayov, AP Photo: Tsafrir Abayov, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Egyptian cease-fire mediators shuttle between Israel, Gaza 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Egyptian mediators are heading to Israel to discuss a potential cease-fire plan with Hamas to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip that began earlier this week.

Three Hamas officials familiar with the negotiations said Thursday that the Egyptians offered Hamas a series of measures to ease the Egyptian-Israeli blockade on Gaza. In exchange, Hamas would have to pledge to halt rocket fire and keep protests along the Israeli border under control.

The officials say the deal would only take effect after a planned mass demonstration along the Israeli border. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were ongoing. One of the officials described the atmosphere as positive.

Another official said the Egyptians were discussing the proposal with Israel on Thursday afternoon.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.