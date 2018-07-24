Egypt inaugurates several power generation plants, projects

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has inaugurated several power generation projects, including three power plants built by the German conglomerate Siemens.

Tuesday's ceremony was attended by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as well as government ministers and officials.

The three combined-cycle power plants built by Siemens in Kafr al-Sheikh and Beni Suef provinces and also in the new capital city beng built outside of Cairo should provide 14,400 megawatts to Egypt's national electricity grid at a cost of 6 billion euros, or $7.2 billion.

The projects also include a massive wind farm in Gabal al-Zeit, on the Red Sea.

The Electricity Ministry's spokesman, Ayman Hamza, told local media earlier that the plants are part of a wider plan to make Egypt a regional energy hub.