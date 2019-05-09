EU urges Iran to respect nuclear deal, regrets US sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is urging Iran to respect the international agreement curbing the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions and says it aims to continue trading with the country despite U.S. sanctions.

The EU and major European powers — Britain, France and Germany — said on Thursday that they "note with great concern the statement made by Iran concerning its commitments" to the nuclear deal.

They said in a statement that "we remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation" of the deal, endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.

The Trump administration pulled America out of the deal a year ago.

The EU powers say they "regret the re-imposition of sanctions" by the U.S. and remain "determined to continue pursuing efforts to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran."