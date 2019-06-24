Dutch telephone outage hits emergency services' alarm number

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A major telephone outage has hit the Netherlands, taking down the emergency number and leaving many businesses and municipalities unreachable by phone.

The Dutch national police tweeted Monday afternoon that the 112 emergency number was not working due to a nationwide outage.

Telecom provider KPN reports on its website that the outage affects landlines and mobile services. It says work is underway to find a solution.

Some police forces are advising people to use social media if they need to contact emergency services; others advise people to go to public buildings if they need urgent help.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.