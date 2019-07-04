Dubai's ruler, estranged wife headed for court clash in UK

FILE - In this Wednesday, June, 15, 2016 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, greets Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and the Ruler of Dubai and his wife Princess Haya of Jordan in the royal box on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. A legal battle between the powerful, poetry-writing ruler of Dubai and his wealthy estranged wife is leading toward a showdown in a London courtroom later this month. The family division court case scheduled on July 30, 2019 pits Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum against Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussain of Jordan and an accomplished Olympic equestrian on friendly terms with horse aficionado Queen Elizabeth II.

LONDON (AP) — A legal battle between the powerful, poetry-writing ruler of Dubai and his wealthy estranged wife is leading toward a showdown in a London courtroom later this month.

The family division court case scheduled on July 30 pits Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum against Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and an accomplished Olympic equestrian on friendly terms with horse aficionado Queen Elizabeth II.

The hearing is expected to focus on who will have custody of their two young children now that the princess has left Dubai. She is believed to be in Britain, where she owns a gated mansion on Buckingham Palace Gardens, a private street lined with some of the world's most expensive homes and cars.