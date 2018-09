Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of a landslide triggered by Thursday's earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido, northern Japan Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Japanese rescue workers and troops searched Saturday for the missing for a third straight day in a northern hamlet buried by landslides from a powerful earthquake. Power was restored to most households and international flights resumed to the main airport serving the Hokkaido region. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP) less