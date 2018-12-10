Cyprus sees surge in migrants crossing from breakaway north

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — On the final leg of his journey from Iraq to Europe, Hawye Rasool Saleh paid 400 euros ($457), borrowed from his best friend, to a smuggler who would help him across the cease-fire line of ethnically split Cyprus.

Two soldiers manning a Turkish Cypriot guard post checked the driver's ID, then waved the van through to the buffer zone that divides the northern part of the Mediterranean island from the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, a European Union member.

Saleh, who said he fled religious fundamentalism in Iraq, is one of the thousands of migrants who have slipped into Cyprus this year across its porous 180-kilometer-long (120-mile-long) buffer zone. Migrant arrivals by sea have also increased, turning tiny Cyprus into the EU's top recipient of asylum-seekers relative to its population size, as other EU countries have tightened their borders.