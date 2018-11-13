China says Pacific not sphere of influence of any country

BEIJING (AP) — China says South Pacific islands don't fall within any country's sphere of influence, amid growing resistance to its efforts to broaden its footprint in a region that involves the United States, Australia and their allies.

Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said other countries should abandon what he called a "Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game mentality which are both outdated."

Asian leaders are meeting this month in Singapore and Papua New Guinea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea and also travel to Brunei and the Philippines, both of which have territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea.

China is seeking to boost trade and investment with both nations.