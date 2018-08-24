China says 3 senior naval technicians drowned in storm prep

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say three senior naval technicians drowned earlier this week while securing a research ship during a storm.

State broadcaster CCTV said the three were attached to the No. 760 Institute in the northeastern port of Dalian.

Website haijun.360.com said the institute used the ship, the 2,300-ton Beidiao993, to experiment with underwater acoustics.

The institute under state-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation employs civilian and military personnel.

CCTV said the three and others had rushed to the dock to prepare for the typhoon that hit China last weekend. It said the drowning victims were Huang Qun, the institute's deputy director, project leader Song Yuecai, and electromechanical engineer Jiang Kaibin.

China's navy is challenging U.S. naval dominance in Asia with the deployment of aircraft carriers and advanced submarines.