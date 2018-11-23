China: WTO changes must support developing countries

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says Beijing will go along with World Trade Organization reforms meant to update global trade rules but they must protect China's status as a developing country.

The deputy commerce minister, Wang Shouwen, said Friday that any changes must address protectionism, abuse of export controls and security reviews — a reference to Beijing's clash with U.S. President Donald Trump over technology policy.

The Trump administration has criticized the WTO as too slow to deal with complaints about Chinese industry policy. The European Union says the trade referee should focus on subsidies, technology transfers and state industry — all areas in which Beijing faces complaints.

Wang said Beijing will "not allow other members to deprive China of the special and differential treatment that developing members deserve."