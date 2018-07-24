Charges of rigging, intimidation mar Pakistan campaign





















ISLAMABAD (AP) — As Pakistan prepares to make history Wednesday by electing a third straight civilian government, rights activists, analysts and candidates say the campaign has been among its dirtiest ever, imperiling the country's wobbly transition to democratic rule.

Pakistan's Independent Human Rights Commission says the campaign has been characterized by "blatant, aggressive and unabashed attempts to manipulate" the outcome, with media being silenced and the intimidation of candidates, according to.

At the center of most allegations is the powerful military establishment, along with its intelligence agency, known by the acronym ISI.

The manipulation is seen as seeking to prevent the Pakistan Muslim League, the party of disgraced Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, from returning to power, while giving a shot at running the country to former cricket star Imran Khan and his party.