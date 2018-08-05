Category 3 Hurricane Hector drives west across the Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hector was carrying 125 mph (205 kph) winds westward across the Pacific Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the hurricane poses no short-term threat to land. It said that Hector's projected path would carry it south of the Hawaii by midweek, but noted that track projections are uncertain at a long time range and added, "This remains a good time for everyone in the Hawaiian Islands to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place."

The Category 3 hurricane was centered about 1,360 miles (2,190 kilometers) east of South Point, Hawaii, early Sunday and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). It was projected to gradually weaken while still remaining a hurricane over the next several days.