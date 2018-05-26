Cameroon sentences Anglophone activists on terror charges

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A military tribunal in Cameroon has sentenced seven Anglophone activists to prison on terrorism and other charges as the government continues to crack down on protests in the country's English-speaking regions.

Defense lawyers for the activists say they will appeal. The sentences are between 10 and 15 years in prison..

The activists were arrested in November 2016 when the crisis in Cameroon's English-speaking regions began. Anglophone activists have expressed frustration with what they call the dominance of French-speaking authorities and the marginalization of the English-speaking community, which accounts for about one-fifth of the country's 25 million people.

The government has accused the activists of being armed separatists intent on destabilizing the country.

The U.S. ambassador this month said both sides have committed abuses.