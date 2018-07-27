Cambodian leader wraps up campaigning blasting boycott calls





































Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, waves to supporters during his Cambodian People's Party's last campaign for July 29 general election, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, July 27, 2018. Political exiles and Western governments are raising concerns about whether Cambodia's elections this weekend will be free and fair. Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party has banned the main opposition party, jailed its leaders and other critics and shut independent media outlets. Opposition politicians in exile in the United States, Australia and elsewhere are using social media to urge voters to embrace a "clean finger campaign" and boycott the vote. PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has finished his campaign for re-election by attacking an opposition call to boycott Sunday's polls, and calling those who heed it "destroyers of democracy."

Some 8.3 million people are registered to vote to fill 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party is expected to win easily following a court's decision last year to dissolve its only credible opponent, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, on charges that it conspired with the U.S. to overthrow the government.

Critics say the move was politically motivated, part of a long-planned strategy to remove all obstacles to Hun Sen's continuing rule.

In the last general election in 2013, the opposition CNRP came close to pulling off a surprise victory, winning 44 percent of the popular vote.