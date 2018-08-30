British Prime Minister May in Kenya to boost economic ties

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, right, laugh as she arrives to meet at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, right, laugh as she arrives to meet at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with a Kenyan military officer as Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center, looks on as she arrives to meet at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with a Kenyan military officer as Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center, looks on as she arrives to meet at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center right, look on as a military band parades at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center right, look on as a military band parades at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center right, look on as a military band parades at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center right, look on as a military band parades at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center, look on as a military band parades at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, center, look on as a military band parades at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime ... more Photo: Ben Curtis, AP















Photo: Ben Curtis, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close British Prime Minister May in Kenya to boost economic ties 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday became the first UK leader to visit Kenya in 30 years, bringing security and development funding to East Africa's commercial hub and neighboring Somalia as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March.

May received a 21-gun salute upon her arrival for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on the last stop of her three-country Africa tour, which also included South Africa and Nigeria, the continent's top economies. The prime minister is travelling with a large business delegation.

This is the first visit by a British prime minister to Africa in five years. Kenya, a former British colony, is a key ally in East Africa on trade and security. The British military has run a training camp for Kenyan troops for years.

May was visiting British troops in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, who help to train peacekeepers with a multinational African Union mission in Somalia to handle the threat of explosives used by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

Britain's government said May's visit would bring 7 million pounds ($9.1 million) in new funding for the AU peacekeeping mission, as well as 60 million pounds to help Somalis recover from drought. Another 25 million pounds will go toward helping the fragile Horn of Africa nation's government, which is struggling to assert control beyond the capital, Mogadishu, and certain other urban centers.

Al-Shabab is a constant threat in Kenya after the extremist group vowed retribution for that country sending troops to Somalia.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa