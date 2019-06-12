Britain to intensify fight against climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain's prime minister has announced plans to eliminate the country's net contribution to climate change by 2050.

Theresa May said the plan will be put before Parliament Wednesday.

She says this will be an amendment to the 2008 Climate Change Act that will intensify Britain's push to drastically reduce carbon emissions.

"Standing by is not an option," she said in a statement. "Reaching net zero by 2050 is an ambitious target, but it is crucial that we achieve it to ensure we protect our planet for future generations."

The Committee on Climate Change says the change will help public health by reducing air and noise pollution and also help biodiversity.

May is leaving office shortly after her party chooses a replacement leader.