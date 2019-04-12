Brexhaustion: Long, grinding Brexit is stressing people out

Elly Wright, a Dutch painter who has lived in Britain for 51-years, poses for photographs at her home in Epsom, on the south west edge of London, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The acrimony over Brexit, which reached fever pitch in recent weeks while politicians squabbled over a way forward, is affecting the mental health of people who have job uncertainty and visa worries.

LONDON (AP) — Job uncertainty. Visa worries. Confrontational conversations between family members or friends with opposing views on Brexit. The fatigue and stress caused by three years of heated debate over Brexit has spawned new terms: Brexhaustion or Strexit.

The acrimony over Brexit, which has reached fever pitch as deadlines come and go while politicians squabble, is affecting the mental wellbeing of people across Britain.

Just when some thought a conclusion could be drawn, Britain's departure was delayed by six months at an emergency EU summit this week. Whether in favor of exit or hoping to stay, the long argument just got longer, and, for many more stressful.