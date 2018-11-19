Brazil's Petrobras to be led by privatization advocate

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Monday named Roberto Castello Branco, a pro-market reformer, as future chief executive of the country's state-controlled oil company, Petrobras.

Castello Branco, a former member of Petrobras' board, has advocated privatizing the oil giant, a measure also supported by his close ally and long-time friend Paulo Guedes, designated as Brazil's next finance minister.

The nomination of Castello Branco, an engineer with experience in both the oil sector and running large companies, appeared to be garnering initial support.

"It's a name that arrives with quite a lot of strength," said Gilberto Braga, a finance professor at Brazilian university Ibmec in Rio de Janeiro, citing Costello Branco's time as a Petrobras board member and previously as a director of mining company Vale.

Bolsonaro's administration takes over on Jan. 1. Experts believe that a wholesale privatization of Petrobras is unlikely under the next administration, despite strong support from market-friendly Guedes and Costello Branco.

Privatization is polemical in Latin America's largest nation and highly unpopular among the military, a large sector of Bolsonaro's support. Any privatization, which could lead to an end to subsidized fuel prices, would also likely be strongly opposed by many sectors, including transportation.

The introduction of market-driven fuel prices by Petrobras earlier this year led to a major truckers' strike, paralyzing the country for days. The current government of President Michel Temer put an end to demonstrations after providing fuel subsidies aimed at lowering diesel prices.

"A new shut down (by truckers) would be disastrous for this government," said Braga, adding that the current diesel subsidy will be maintained.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and congressman for 27 years, has said he was against privatizing Petrobras but in favor of liberalizing other sectors.

Still, Petrobras' non-core activities, such as refining and distribution, could be privatized, experts said.

Before being a Petrobras board member in 2015 and 2016, Castello Branco was director of mining company Vale from 1999 to 2014. He is currently a professor at Fundacao Getulio Vargas, a university and business-focused think tank.

In a statement, Petrobras said the current chief executive, Ivan Monteiro, will remain until the new administration takes over.