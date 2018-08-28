Bomb wounds at least 13 during Philippine town celebration

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine military official says a bomb explosion has wounded at least 13 people during a town celebration in the country's south. Troops failed to capture the attacker.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says one person was in serious condition following the blast late Tuesday in Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat province. The attack happened despite heavy security and road checkpoints put in place following threats from Muslim militants.

Sobejana says a civilian told soldiers about a suspicious bag left by a man near the celebration. He says the bomb went off as troops were running after the suspect, who managed to escape.