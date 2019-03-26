Bomb in Somalia's capital kills 1, injures another

A member of security forces walks past the burned-out vehicle after a bomb planted in it exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A Somali police officer says the bomb exploded killing the driver and injuring a nearby pedestrian in the Hodan district of the capital. less A member of security forces walks past the burned-out vehicle after a bomb planted in it exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A Somali police officer says the bomb exploded killing the driver ... more Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Bomb in Somalia's capital kills 1, injures another 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bomb exploded in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday killing one person and wounding another.

The blast from a bomb planted in a private luxury car exploded in Mogadishu's Hodan district, killing the driver and injuring a nearby pedestrian, said police Col. Ahmed Abdi.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks often claimed by the Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida and are fighting to topple the western-backed government protected by African Union forces.