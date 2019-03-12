Body of Englishwoman dead in Guatemala shows signs of trauma

QUETZALTENANGO, Guatemala (AP) — A doctor performing an autopsy on an English tourist found dead in Guatemala says in preliminary findings that the woman's body shows signs of trauma.

Miguel Angel Samayoa says that there were apparently "blows to the body" of 23-year-old Catherine Shaw. But he says there are no apparent bullet or stab wounds.

Samayoa says he expects to conclude the autopsy later Tuesday.

Shaw hailed from Witney, England. She disappeared Thursday in the town of San Juan La Laguna, on the shores of the popular tourist destination Lake Atitlan.

Police announced Monday that her body had been found in the brush at a mountain overlook in a state of decomposition.