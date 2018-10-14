Bodies of South Korean climbers, Nepalese guides retrieved

Officials unload the bodies after a helicopter carrying bodies of those killed in Gurja Himal mountain arrives at the Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Rescuers retrieved the bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepalese guides from Gurja Himal mountain, where they were killed when their base camp was swept by a strong storm. less Officials unload the bodies after a helicopter carrying bodies of those killed in Gurja Himal mountain arrives at the Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Rescuers retrieved the bodies ... more Photo: Niranjan Shrestha, AP

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers on Sunday retrieved the bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepalese guides from Gurja Himal mountain, where they were killed when their base camp was swept by a strong storm.

Two helicopters brought eight of the bodies to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, from the mountain after the weather cleared up. The body of one of the Nepalese guides was flown to his village.

The bodies are being kept at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital morgue, where doctors will conduct autopsies before the bodies are handed over to family members.

The storm swept the camp on Friday night, and news of the destruction reached on Saturday morning. Rescuers reached the base camp Saturday evening.

The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-meter (23,590-foot) peak during the autumn climbing season.