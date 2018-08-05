Bodies of 3 Russian journalists killed in Africa return home





MOSCOW (AP) — The bodies of three Russian journalists who were killed in Central African Republic have been brought back to Moscow, where they are to undergo a forensic examination.

Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee, said Sunday the bodies had been turned over to committee experts and would be examined "with the goal of establishing the cause of the Russians' death."

The journalists were ambushed and killed Monday outside the town of Sibut. They were investigating a Russian private security company that was operating in CAR as well as Russian ties to the local mining industry. The project was funded by exiled opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a longtime foe of President Vladimir Putin.

Officials in CAR say the journalists were kidnapped by men wearing turbans and speaking Arabic. Their bodies had gunshot wounds.