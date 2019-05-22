Big question for EU vote: How well will the far-right do?

FILE - In this Saturday May 18, 2019 file photo, from left, Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, Italy's Matteo Salvini, Jorg Meuthen, leader of the Alternative For Germany party, and Marine Le Pen, attend a rally ahead of the May 23-26 European Parliamentary elections, in Milan, Italy. The European Parliament elections have never been so hotly anticipated or contested, with many predicting that this year’s ballot will mark a coming-of-age moment for the euroskeptic far-right movement. The elections start Thursday May 23, 2019 and run through Sunday May 26 and are taking place in all of the European Union’s 28 nations. less FILE - In this Saturday May 18, 2019 file photo, from left, Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, Italy's Matteo Salvini, Jorg Meuthen, leader of the Alternative For Germany party, and Marine Le ... more Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Big question for EU vote: How well will the far-right do? 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament elections that start Thursday have never been so hotly anticipated, with many predicting that this year's ballot could mark a coming-of-age moment for the euroskeptic far-right movement.

The elections, which run through Sunday and take place in all of the European Union's 28 nations, have never had stakes this high.

Europe's traditional political powerhouses — the center-right European People's Party and the center-left Socialists & Democrats — are set to lose some clout and face their strongest challenge yet from an array of populist, nationalist and far-right parties that are determined to claw back power from the EU and aim to fundamentally disrupt Europe's political landscape.