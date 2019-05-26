Belgium's national election split along linguistic lines

BRUSSELS (AP) — Estimates based on partial results in Belgium's national election show huge gains for a far-right party in a northern region, and the Greens have seen a similar surge in support in Brussels and the south of the country.

Belgium is split along linguistic lines, with French-speaking Wallonia in the south and Dutch-speaking Flanders in the north. There is also a huge political divide in both regions.

The anti-immigrant Vlaams Belang party nearly tripled its support compared to the 2014 election and is estimated to win 18.1% of the vote, with a third of the results counted. It would become the second-biggest party in Flanders behind the nationalist N-VA party, which has 27.5%.

The Greens are projected to triple their support to 29% to become the biggest party in Wallonia.