Death toll in Haiti earthquake rises to 15; 333 injured
Evens Sanon, Associated Press
Lodanise Joseph sits with her 9-month-old granddaughter outside their home damaged in the quake that hit over the weekend in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. The death toll from a 5.9 earthquake that hit Haiti over the weekend rose to at least 15 people with hundreds injured, according to updated figures released Monday by authorities, as rescue crews worked to help victims spooked by strong aftershocks. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Lodanise Joseph holds her 9-month-old granddaughter in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, while her father Marc-Sena Docteur, a 24-year-old carpenter, stands next to their home damaged in the quake that hit over the weekend. Docteur’s girlfriend died in the earthquake. "Now I'm left with a 9-month-old baby with no aid at all," he said. "I'm still crying. I don't know what I'm going to do without her." less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Marc-Sena Docteur feeds his 9-month-old daughter Size, outside their home damaged in the quake that hit over the weekend in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Docteur’s girlfriend died in the earthquake. "Now I'm left with a 9-month-old baby with no aid at all," he said. "I'm still crying. I don't know what I'm going to do without her." less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Lodanise Joseph sits with her 9-month-old granddaughter Size outside their home damaged in the quake that hit over the weekend in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Size's mother died in the earthquake. Many wondered how they were going to rebuild from Saturday night's quake and a strong 5.2 magnitude aftershock on Sunday that had residents in the coastal city of Port-de-Paix and elsewhere worried about returning to their cracked cinderblock homes for fear they would collapse. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Marc-Sena Docteur, a 24-year-old carpenter, shows a photo of his late girlfriend Samantha Louima and their baby daughter Size, in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Louima died in the earthquake over the weekend. The walls of the room that the couple had been renting for a year collapsed. He and Size have been sleeping outdoors since the quake. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Genson Jean Baptiste, on phone, and his family gather outside their home after a 5.9 earthquake that hit Haiti over the weekend, in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Thousands of people along Haiti's north coast dragged mattresses and chairs outside, fearing new aftershocks. Many wondered how they were going to rebuild from Saturday night's quake and a strong 5.2 magnitude aftershock on Sunday that had residents in the coastal city of Port-de-Paix and elsewhere worried about returning to their cracked cinderblock homes for fear they would collapse. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Residents gather outside their homes after a 5.9 earthquake that hit Haiti over the weekend, in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Thousands of people along Haiti's north coast dragged mattresses and chairs outside, fearing new aftershocks. Many wondered how they were going to rebuild from Saturday night's quake and a strong 5.2 magnitude aftershock on Sunday that had residents in the coastal city of Port-de-Paix and elsewhere worried about returning to their cracked cinderblock homes for fear they would collapse. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Dead bodies lie at the morgue of the general hospital after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Sunday and a 5.2 aftershock in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, even as survivors of the previous day's temblor were sifting through the rubble of their cinderblock homes. The death toll stood at 12, with fears it could rise. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
A woman who was overcome with emotion after an aftershock receives treatment outside the general hospital in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, even as survivors of the previous day's temblor were sifting through the rubble of their cinderblock homes. The death toll stood at 12, with fears it could rise. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
A boy that was injured by an aftershock receives treatment at the general hospital in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, even as survivors of the previous day's temblor were sifting through the rubble of their cinderblock homes. The death toll stood at 12, with fears it could rise. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
A woman that was injured by an aftershock receives treatment outside the general hospital in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, even as survivors of the previous day's temblor were sifting through the rubble of their cinderblock homes. The death toll stood at 12, with fears it could rise. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
A boy that was injured by an aftershock receives treatment at the general hospital in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, even as survivors of the previous day's temblor were sifting through the rubble of their cinderblock homes. The death toll stood at 12, with fears it could rise. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
A woman is comforted by another outside the general hospital in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, even as survivors of the previous day's temblor were sifting through the rubble of their cinderblock homes. The death toll stood at 12, with fears it could rise. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
Lodanise Joseph sits with her 9-month-old granddaughter outside their home damaged in the quake that hit over the weekend in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. The death toll from a 5.9 earthquake that hit Haiti over the weekend rose to at least 15 people with hundreds injured, according to updated figures released Monday by authorities, as rescue crews worked to help victims spooked by strong aftershocks. less
Photo: Dieu Nalio Chery, AP
PORT-DE-PAIX, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a 5.9 earthquake that hit Haiti over the weekend rose to 15 people with 333 injured, authorities said Monday, as thousands of people slept outdoors fearing aftershocks would topple their cracked homes.
Haiti's civil protection agency said it will soon deploy 70 soldiers to the Nord-Ouest and Artibonite provinces that were hardest hit, noting it already sent 14 soldiers along with nurses and doctors to the area.
Thousands of people along Haiti's north coast dragged mattresses and chairs outside after a strong 5.2 magnitude aftershock on Sunday rattled cinderblock homes already cracked by Saturday's earthquake.
Among them was Marc-Sena Docteur, a 24-year-old carpenter whose girlfriend died in the earthquake.
"Now I'm left with a 9-month-old baby with no aid at all," he said. "I'm still crying. I don't know what I'm going to do without her."
The walls of the room that the couple had been renting for a year collapsed, and he and the baby have been sleeping outdoors since the quake.
Sunday's aftershock caused panic on streets where emergency teams were providing relief to victims. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the aftershock was located 9.8 miles (15.8 kilometers) north-northwest of Port-de-Paix, which is about 136 miles (219 kilometers) from the capital of Port-au-Prince.
On Monday, Haiti's Ministry of Communication released figures stating that at least 15 people had died, nine in Port-de-Paix, one in Saint-Louis du Nord and 5 in Gros Morne. Among the dead were a 5-year-old boy crushed by his collapsing house.
Impoverished Haiti, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. A vastly larger magnitude 7.1 quake damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 300,000 people.
Etanvie Dimorne, a 50-year-old mason, said people have to rebuild stronger given the earthquakes that have hit Haiti. He lost his home in Saturday's quake and is now sleeping under a tarp in someone's yard.
"Last night it rained," he said. "I have to sleep under difficult conditions."
President Jovenel Moise urged people to donate blood and asked international aid agencies to coordinate with local agencies to avoid duplicated efforts. The government did not provide an estimate of the damages.
The quake was felt only lightly in the capital, as well as in the neighboring Dominican Republic and in eastern Cuba, where no damage was reported.
In Haiti, officials have struggled to shore up buildings despite the two major fault lines along Hispaniola, which is the island shared with the Dominican Republic.
Pierre Jacques Baudre, a farmer and father of seven, said he was afraid to return to his home after one wall built with rocks and cement crumbled.