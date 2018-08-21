Australian ministers resign after leader survives challenge

























CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Several Australian government ministers have offered their resignations after the prime minister survived a leadership challenge.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called on his government to unite behind him after he won a leadership ballot of lawmakers in his conservative Liberal Party on Tuesday by 48 votes to 35.

His challenger, Peter Dutton, resigned from the Cabinet after the vote. Turnbull ruled out any retribution against ministers suspected of supporting Dutton and said he had invited Dutton to remain in the Cabinet.

But three other ministers confirmed within hours that they have offered their resignations after backing Dutton.

Other ministers have also reportedly resigned or are planning to resign, undermining Turnbull's hopes for his political survival.

It is not immediately clear whether the resignations will be accepted.