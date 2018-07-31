Australia says US, Japan partnership doesn't challenge China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian minister says a new infrastructure partnership with the United States and Japan does not challenge growing Chinese investment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corp., the Japan Bank for Investment Cooperation and the Australian government announced on Monday a trilateral partnership to invest in infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region.

The move comes amid growing concerns about an increase in Chinese influence through the country's One Belt One Road infrastructure program.

Trade Minister Steve Ciobo on Tuesday denied the three-way initiative was a challenge to China, saying it only added to various regional programs already underway.

Ciobo does not expect backlash from China.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States were seeking "partners, not domination" in the Indo-Pacific region.