Attacker at Philippine festival shared fruit to conceal bomb

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says the bomber who killed two people at a town festival offered fruit to people to evade suspicion when he abandoned a bag containing the bomb.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said wary residents still alerted police when the man hurriedly left the bag Tuesday night in Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat province. Troops chased the man when villagers pointed to him but he fled on a motorcycle that had its engine already running as the bomb exploded.

The commander raised the death toll from one to two Wednesday morning and said at least one of the 35 wounded was in serious condition.

Authorities suspect the Islamic State-aligned Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters was responsible. Intelligence reports recently said Muslim militants were planning bombings in public areas.