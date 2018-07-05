At least 7 missing as rough seas overturn boats in Thailand

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Police in the southern Thailand resort of Phuket say at least seven people are missing after rough seas overturned two boats carrying more than 130 tourists.

Phuket Provincial Police commander Maj. Gen. Teerapol Tipcharoen said 90 people had been rescued from one boat, but seven were still unaccounted for. He said the boat that overturned Thursday evening was carrying Chinese tourists.

Teerapol said 39 tourists, Chinese and European, were forced to abandon a second boat, but they were rescued and have returned to land.

Thai media showed photos of people rescued from one of the ships in large rubber life-rafts at sea, with fishing boats and churning water in the background.

The accidents were not reported to be related.