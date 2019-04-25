At Kim-Putin summit, hearty handshakes and manspreading

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

TOKYO (AP) — At his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showed off his confident side, an apparently chronic problem with breathlessness and a knack for "manspreading."

The two leaders meeting in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok sat with knees spread wide apart as they chatted before the start of their first summit Thursday.

What caught the attention of many outside observers was the sound of Kim's loud breathing. Clips of the introductory encounter were quickly tweeted around the world, many with comments about Kim's audible breathlessness. South Korea's media speculated that it could be a sign of Kim's poor health.

When the two delivered their opening comments to start the actual talks, Kim seemed to have gotten over whatever the problem was.