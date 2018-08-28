As Tesla deals with internal woes, rivals make their move

FILE- In this April 25, 2018, file photo journalists and visitors look at the Jaguar electric-powered I-Pace model showcases at the China Auto Show during the media day in Beijing. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space. Jaguar Land Rover has the I-Pace. less FILE- In this April 25, 2018, file photo journalists and visitors look at the Jaguar electric-powered I-Pace model showcases at the China Auto Show during the media day in Beijing. While Tesla grapples with ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP

FILE- In this July 8, 2018, file photo, a 2018 Model X sits on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space. less FILE- In this July 8, 2018, file photo, a 2018 Model X sits on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

FILE- In this May 27, 2018, photo a 2018 Model X is plugged into a charging station at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space. less FILE- In this May 27, 2018, photo a 2018 Model X is plugged into a charging station at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

FILE- In this June 24, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space. less FILE- In this June 24, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a ... more Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP





Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close As Tesla deals with internal woes, rivals make their move 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space.

In the next few days, German competitors Mercedes-Benz and Audi are both showing off production-ready electric sport-utility vehicles aimed at Tesla's Model X.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV. Further out, Porsche is taking on Tesla's Model S high performance luxury car with the Taycan.

The established carmakers need zero driving emissions vehicles to meet tougher greenhouse gas limits. China, a major market, is pushing hard for more electrics.

But the new models could also chip away at Tesla's role as the global leader in luxury electric vehicles at a time when the company is consumed by multiple distractions.