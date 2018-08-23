Argentine authorities carry out raid at Fernandez's home

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine authorities have carried out a raid at an apartment owned by former President Cristina Fernandez as part of a case investigating widespread corruption.

Fernandez is currently a Senator which gives her immunity from prosecution. She denies any wrongdoing.

Police officers carried out the raid in the Argentine capital Thursday. Raids on properties owned by Fernandez were approved by lawmakers late Wednesday following a request by a federal judge.

Fernandez has been accused of a scheme involving public works contracts that has ensnared many of Argentina's former officials and business elite.

The scheme was uncovered by an investigation into alleged corruption over 12 years of rule by Fernandez and her late husband, Nestor Kirchner.