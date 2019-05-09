Anti-Kurdish protests in east Syria could endanger US plans

FILE - In this March 23, 2019 file photo, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters pose for a photo in Baghouz, Syria, after the SDF declared the area free of Islamic State militants. SDF defeated the IS in March but the Kurdish-led force is now facing protests by local Arab tribesmen in Deir el-Zour province. If the protests turn to an all-out uprising against the SDF it could be a blow to Washington as President Trump has plans to reduce America's military presence in Syria.

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces defeated the Islamic State group in Syria in March, but the Kurdish-led force is now facing protests by local Arab tribesmen in eastern Deir el-Zour province — territory once held by IS.

The protesters are demanding better services, jobs and a bigger role in taking decisions in the predominantly Arab oil-rich and fertile region.

The demonstrations in more than a dozen villages in the eastern province are limited for now, but if they turn to an all-out uprising against the SDF, it could be a blow to Washington and President Donald Trump's plans to reduce America's military presence in Syria.

Several rounds of talks between the SDF — founded in 2015 to fight IS — and local officials have so far failed to make progress.