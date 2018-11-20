Amnesty says Saudi activists beaten, tortured in detention

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Amnesty International says several activists imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, including a number of women, have been beaten and tortured during interrogation.

Saudi Arabia has detained at least 10 women and seven men since May on vague national security allegations related to their human rights work. Those detained include Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef, who had campaigned for the right to drive before the decades-long ban was lifted in June.

Amnesty said Tuesday that according to three testimonies it obtained, some of the activists were repeatedly tortured by electrocution and flogging, leaving some unable to walk or stand properly.

In one instance, an activist was hung from the ceiling. Another testimony said one of the detained women was subjected to sexual harassment by interrogators wearing face masks.