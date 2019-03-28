Albania opposition supporters try to storm parliament

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition protesters have made further attempts to enter the parliament by force as they demand the government's resignation and an early election.

The center-right Democratic Party-led protesters on Thursday used smoke bombs and projectiles and clashed with police trying to break the cordon protecting the parliament building where the weekly session was held.

The opposition accuses the leftist Socialist Party government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of being corrupt and linked to organized crime, which the government denies.

Since mid-February opposition supporters have repeatedly tried to enter the parliament or government buildings and police have responded with tear gas and water cannons.

The Socialists say the opposition's protests are damaging Albania's progress toward membership in the European Union.