Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kill 13 policemen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say the latest Taliban attacks in the country's central and eastern region have left 13 policemen dead.

Council member Ghulam Hussain Changiz in eastern Ghazni province says the insurgents attacked a police outpost early on Thursday morning in Khugyani district, killing eight policemen, including a district commander.

The attack set of a firefight that lasted for hours until the government sent reinforcements and drove Taliban from the compound. He says the Taliban still managed to confiscate weapons and ammunition.

The Taliban also attacked a police outpost in central Wardak province on Thursday morning, killing five policemen. Police spokesman Hekmat Durrani says three policemen were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Near-daily Taliban attacks on Afghan security forces have been relentless in recent months.