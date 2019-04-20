Afghan officials: Blast rocks country's capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials says an explosion has rocked central Kabul, the country's capital city.

Nasart Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said Saturday the blast occurred during an ongoing shootout with security forces outside the telecommunications ministry.

Rahimi did not provide details on any casualties.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic state group are active in eastern Afghanistan and have previously claimed attacks in Kabul.