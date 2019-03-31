Afghan official: vice president unhurt in Taliban ambush

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that Afghanistan's vice president, Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, has escaped unharmed after Taliban ambushed his convoy while traveling form northern Balkh to neighboring Zawzjan province.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor of Balkh, said Sunday that a security guard in the convoy was killed, and two others wounded, in the attack.

Farhad says Taliban militants attacked the convoy at two points, in the Char Bolak and then Faiz Abad district, Saturday afternoon.

A statement by Afghanistan's army says four Taliban were killed, and seven others wounded, during the two assaults.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack against Dostum.