Actor Ryan Gosling urges credible election results in Congo

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As tensions build over the results of Congo's elections, a credible outcome was urged by actor Ryan Gosling and activists with whom he collaborated on a book about the Central African country.

The announcement of the results of the Dec. 30 election have been delayed. However, the influential Catholic Church said it can see a clear winner from the 40,000 observers it posted across the country and urged the electoral commission to publish accurate results in "respect of truth and justice."

The U.S. government also urged the electoral commission to present correct results that correspond to tallies posted at each of the 75,000 polling stations.

Gosling took photos in Congo that illustrate the book "Congo Stories," published last month with text by activist John Prendergast and Congo analysts.