In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, a giant cut-out of Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom stands on a road ahead of Sunday's elections in Male, Maldives.

In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, a giant cut-out of Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom stands on a road ahead of Sunday's elections in Male, Maldives.

Photo: Eranga Jayawardena, AP