AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Anti-India protesters in Kashmir take cover behind a tin sheet during clashes with security forces following the killings of two rebels and a civilian.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, members of a hard-line Hindu group attend a religious celebration in India.

Rescuers work at the site of a train derailment in northeastern Taiwan that killed 18 people and injured scores others.

China has inaugurated the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest sea-crossing project with a length of 55 kilometers (34 miles).

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com