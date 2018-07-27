AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A heat wave in East Asia has sent people looking for ways to cool off in the Koreas and Japan, while rain forced people to seek shelter in Philippines and China.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, people stood on rooftops to escape flooding of several villages in southeastern Laos, where an earth-fill dam that was part of hydroelectric project gave way Monday after heavy rains. Officials said rescues of the thousands of people needing help were completed by Wednesday, but more than 150 people are dead or missing in the disaster.

Eleven of the boys rescued from a Thai cave earlier this month were ordained as novice Buddhist monks in a merit-making activity to show thanks for their rescue.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

