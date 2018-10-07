In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, a boy injured during the tsunami is carried by his relative at a makeshift hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, a boy injured during the tsunami is carried by his relative at a makeshift hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Photo: Fauzy Chaniago, AP