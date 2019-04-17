AP Photos: 193 million voters across 17,000 Indonesian isles

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Indonesian presidential election is the world’s biggest direct vote for a national leader. less A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Indonesian presidential election is the world’s biggest direct vote for a national ... more Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close AP Photos: 193 million voters across 17,000 Indonesian isles 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

The Indonesian presidential election is the world's biggest direct vote for a national leader.

This year the already vast exercise became even bigger with elections for Senate and national, provincial and district legislatures held simultaneously.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands that spans the distance from New York to London, spared no effort to ensure its nearly 193 million eligible voters from hundreds of ethnic groups could make their choices. Ballots were ferried to far-flung areas by helicopter, horse, boat and foot.