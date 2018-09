In this photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, horse riders compete for the goat during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh match between France and Uzbekistan during the Third World Nomad Games in Cholpon-Ata, 250 kilometers (156 miles) of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan held its biennial Nomad Games to promote and celebrate traditional sports of nomadic people. The week-long competition, which is held in a gorge near the picturesque Lake Issyk-Kul, feature traditional sports of nomad peoples such as horseback wrestling and goat polo. less