AP Interview: Okinawa leader wants Americans to stop US base

FILE - This Aug. 2018, file aerial photo shows preliminary construction work off Henoko, in Nago city, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, where the Japanese government plans to relocate a U.S. air base from one area of Okinawa's main island to another. Denny Tamaki, the newly elected governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, was chosen in a Sept. 30 election, running on a campaign that rejected the U.S. base being built on coastal Henoko. He defeated, by a comfortable margin, the candidate backed by the ruling party, eager to go ahead with Henoko, whose construction has been on hold.

TOKYO (AP) — The bicultural, newly elected governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa plans to visit the United States with a message to the American people: Stop building a disputed military base and build peace instead.

Denny Tamaki told The Associated Press in an interview, "I want the American people to understand what has been, what is and what will be, to solve this problem."

Tamaki took office Oct. 4 after campaigning for a disputed U.S. Marine base to be moved off the island and for the American military presence on Okinawa to be reduced. He is the first person with an American parent to lead Okinawa and stressed that his bicultural roots make him perfect to relay a message to the U.S. public.

Details of his visit haven't been decided.